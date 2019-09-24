Photo: Adam Laroche

The Richford Falcons traveled to in-county rivals, the Enosburg Hornets, on Tuesday afternoon. The Hornets earned the 9-1 victory thanks to goals scored by numerous players.



Levi Webb (3), Dylan Pattee (2), NickRoss, Shea Howrigan, Foster Hutchins, and Brendan Deuso all scored for the Hornets. Brendan Deuso (2), Levi Webb, Foster Hutchins, and Tommy Benoit each had assists for the Hornets.



Richford’s solo goal as scored by Takumi Matsumato.



Enosburg keeper EthanJackson had 4 saves, and Richford keepers Xavier Wood and Nick Carswell combined for 8 saves.



Enosburg is 6-2-0.