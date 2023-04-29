The Enosburg Hornets softball team took a 7-0 loss to visiting Oxbow on Saturday, April 29.
Makenna Lovelette took the loss for Enosburg, throwing seven innings, while allowing eight hits, seven runs, three walks, and striking out four. A. Bourgeois earned the win for Oxbow, throwing seven innings and allowing two hits, no runs and no walks and striking out 13. Gabby Spaulding led Enosburg's offense with a double.
Oxbow scored fourth in the seventh on two singles and two errors.
Oxbow's offense was led by A. Bourgeois, who went 3 for 3, with two doubles, a walk, and two runs. B. Phelps was also 3 for 3, and had one run.
