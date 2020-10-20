ENOSBURG — The Enobsurg Hornets boys’ volleyball team played the final match of the season against the Burlington Seahorses. The Hornets also recognized senior player, Owen McKinstry on Saturday.
The Hornets defeated BHS 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-14) in Saturday’s match. Owen McKinstry led Enosburg with 6 kills, 5 aces, 2 Assists, 2 blocks.
Nathaniel Robtoy had 13 assists, 3.5 blocks, 3 aces, 2 kills; Devyn Gleason had 5 aces, 4 kills; Landon Blake had 2 kills, 1assist, 1.5 blocks; Isaiah Sartwell had 3 kills and Kolten Robtoy had 4 kills.
“Offensively, this was the best we looked all season. We had solid passing from everyone, which let our setters run the offense and spread out the ball,” said Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy.
“Our middle attack was effective because of those good passes, and it kept BHS off balance, not knowing who was going to attack.”
