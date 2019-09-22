Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



On Saturday, September 21, Enosburg Falls High School hosted the Flying Turtles of Vermont Commons School for the EFHS homecoming match. Homecoming fans cheered loudly for the Hornets as they bounced back from a loss in the first set and went on to win the next three (22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20).



Setters Landon Blake and Nathaniel Robtoy combined for 19 assists, and Ethan Williams led the offense and defense with 6 kills and 6 blocks. Devyn Gleason and Kolten Robtoy each had 4 kills, and Owen McKinstry added 3.



“We’ve been playing Vermont Commons for as long as we’ve had homecoming, and it’s always a great competition,” said Enosburg boys volleyball head coach Jason Robtoy. “The match was actually closer than the score indicates. Just a couple of plays either way could have swung the whole thing.”

Robtoy complimented his athletes on the team effort.



“Our defense really saved us, as our offense was a little inconsistent. Ethan was a wall at the net, and we had 13 blocks as a team, which is way more than usual for us,” said Robtoy. “ More importantly, we never gave up on any plays, and that effort paid off.”



On Friday, the Hornets played Lyndon, falling 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7).



Ethan Williams led the Hornet offense with 16 kills and 3 blocks. Owen McKinstry added 7 kills and 2 blocks. Setter Landon Blake tallied 9 assists and 4 digs, while fellow setter Nathaniel Robtoy contributed 15 assists and 2 digs. Kolten Robtoy had 5 kills to go with his 2 blocks, and Devyn Gleason had 2 blocks and 2 digs on the defensive end.



“My guys really hustled tonight, and we had more blocks than in any match so far this season,” said Robtoy. “We just need to learn to finish out matches aggressively rather than trying to just hold onto a lead.”



The Hornets (2-5) host Burlington High School on Tuesday.