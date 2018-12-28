ST. ALBANS- We regret to inform the public and family and friends, that on Dec. 24., Hope McWilliams, 46, passed away.

She leaves behind a son, Chance McWilliams, 24, a daughter, Katie McWilliams, 28, a father, Ernie Dinsmore and a grandmother, Pauline Mazza. She leaves behind her loving pet, Duke who has been her best friend and loving companion for years. He is now offering his love and comfort to her grieving son chance.

Hope leaves memories of love with her seven grandchildren, Nevaeh, 13, Gavin, 10, Nathaniel, 6, Sean, 5, Lelylia, 5, Myiah, 2, and Deklin, 9 months.

Even though she left us way too early in life, her kindness and compassion will live in everyone’s memory for generations.

Hope graduated from Milton Jr/Sr high school in 1989. She attended CCV, she raised her two children in St Albans, where she resided for the remainder of her life. Hope was a wonderful mother, and a constant friend, also a companion many will long remember.

Hope’s family will greet friends on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. A service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Heald Chapel.

She also leaves many aunts behind Cathy Mazza, Diann Rivers, Cindy Heath, her cousins, Thomas Heath, and Jo Devino. She leaves many more people who love and miss her. But we thank everyone for your love and support and prayers. We could not make it through this hard time without you.

“My sweet beautiful mother, you will always be my sunshine when skies are grey. My rock, best-friend, My hero.”

“I know I don’t have to say goodbye, as you’ll always be with us, But I will always regret what was left unsaid.” always with love your daughter.

To send Hope’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.