ST. ALBANS – Honorable Robert Erick Johnson, a longtime area resident, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home with his wife Carrie at his side.

He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 11, 1957, the son of Coleen (Wise) Johnson and the late Edwin Laurence Johnson. Bob was 61 years old.

On July 9, 1988, in Vergennes, Vermont, he married the love of his life, Carrie Hayes, who survives him.

Bob graduated from Enfield High in 1975. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp shortly thereafter, receiving his honorable discharge as Lance Corporal in September of 1978. Bob started a long career with the Federal Aviation Administration in 1987. Upon his retirement, he was elected as an Assistant Judge for Franklin County, a position he held at the time of his passing. Bob was President of the Vermont Assistant Judges Association, was a member of the St. Albans Rotary Club, and former member of the Owl Club.

Bob was very active for the Town of St. Albans, he served on the Town Select Board, twice as chairman, on the Development Review Board and Planning Commission and was town representative to the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.

Bob brought a dauntless spirit into everything in his life. He was an avid sports fan and player, whether it was playing racquetball, golfing, or coaching football. Everyone who had the fortune of visiting his home knew his passion extended to hospitality as well; he loved to cook, entertain, and paint smiles on hungry faces.

Survivors include his mother, Coleen Johnson of Enfield, Conn.; his wife, Carrie of St. Albans, his sons, Erick Johnson of Enfield, Conn. and Roger Johnson and his partner, Dee, of Colchester, his daughter, Ellen Johnson and her partner, Seth Baker, of St. Albans, and his John Deere.

Bob is also survived his brothers, Laurence Johnson of East Windsor, Conn., Daniel Johnson of Enfield, Conn. and Thomas Johnson of San Francisco, Calif., as well as his sisters, Mary Thomas and her husband, David, of Somers, Conn., and Theresa Lombardo and her husband, Robert, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his father, Edwin on March 31, 2019, and his 2 brothers, James and William Johnson, who along with Bob, served in the Marines together.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant. Military Honors will follow the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s memory may be made to the St. Albans Museum, P.O. Box 722, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Bob’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.