Photo courtesy of @elleruns_4_her_life

RUTHIE LAROCHE – MESSENGER SPORTS

Montgomery’s own Elle Purrier crossed the finish line on Wednesday at 15 minutes, 8.82 seconds, securing the 15th spot in Saturday’s 5000 meter finals at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.



Temperatures soared into the 90’s when Purrier took to the track at 6:25 am, Qatar-time.



At 11:25 Eastern Standard Time, with temps dropping into the low 50’s. Richford, students, staff, and Purrier’s mother and father gathered at the Richford Junior-Senior High School to watch the competition.



“It’s surreal, almost unbelievable, that somebody that we know and who was at our house growing up is one of the fastest women in the world,” said Beth O’Brien, principal at RJSHS.



O’Brien, who was Purrier’s elementary school principal, recalled watching Purrier race in high school.



“The first time I saw her run at states in Thetford, I cried,” said O’Brien. “When I watch her run it invokes an emotional response. She does that for a lot of people.”



The students and staff at RJSHS created cards for Purrier. Those cards traveled halfway around the world with Jinny Rainville, Elle’s sister, a special educator at the high school.



“The kids wrote good luck messages to Elle, and Jinny presented them to her,” said O’Brien. “Jinny took a video of Elle’s reaction when she received the cards, and we played it before viewing the race on Wednesday. It’s a tear-jerker.”



Purrier’s travels gave ample opportunity to bring Qatar to Richford–students spent time this week on Google Earth locating the country and the site of the World Championships.



“We’re thinking of doing a project-based unit on her career at the end of the year,” said O’Brien. “How often do you have an Olympic hopeful at your school?”



O’Brien and her family are close to the Purrier’s. Elle and O’Brien’s daughter Kylie grew up together and graduated together in 2013. Elle was even a member of Kylie’s bridal party.



This summer at Kylie’s bridal shower, O’Brien mentioned to Purrier that she would be in Boston for a work trip.



“Elle invited me to visit her at the New Balance facility, and I saw the gym where she works out and the New Balance headquarters,” said O’Brien.



“When you see her and talk to her she’s not talking about her running; she’s the kid that grew up with my kid.”



Last winter, Purrier visited the school with a donation of New Balance running shoes for Richford students.



“She wanted to give back to the community that gave her so much,” said O’Brien.



“At the end of her presentation, she told the students that Richford is the right school to attend If you have dreams and goals. The people in this school and community will help you achieve them.”



As O’Brien spoke of the little farm girl who’s now traveling the world doing what she loves, she couldn’t help but smile.



“I tell the students that it doesn’t matter who you are, where you came from, what school went got to, or who your family is–it’s all about how hard you work and who you choose to surround yourself with,” said O’Brien. “Elle is living proof of that.”