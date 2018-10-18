Franklin County’s Habitat for Humanity board members break ground on Huntington Street. Pictured from left to right: Art Liskowsky, Sandy Donlan, Michelle Desautels, Loraine Scott, Walter Scott, David MacCallum and JoAnn Brodeur.

ST. ALBANS- Shovels broke ground Wednesday morning on two new Habitat for Humanity houses located at 37 and 39 Huntington Street.

The ranch style homes will sit together on the side-by-side lots, both 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms and one and a half baths and radiant heat floors. The goal is to have construction complete by next summer, but that all depends on the weather and recruitment of volunteers.

“Now that we’re back in the city we want to get the word out so people and businesses can contact us if they want to help,” Art Liskowsky, volunteer organizer of the building site said.

The Franklin County chapter is hoping to gather volunteers on Saturdays, working from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Help is needed with framing, sheathing, shingle roofing, installing windows and doors, insulating, siding, drywall, painting, interior trim and installing flooring and cabinets. All levels of skills are welcome, and volunteering is said to be a great way to learn some home repair tips.

According to JoAnn Brodeur, who currently serves at the chapter’s vice president, part of their mission is to teach and educate community members. Community members that are interested in serving are encouraged to reach out to FGIHabitatbuild@gmail.com for more information. They ask you include your name, age, town, phone number and the area you can help with.

A team of volunteers will also be at the build site on Tuesdays during work hours. On other days throughout the week, paid contractors will continue construction.

“If we can get the structure up and closed in before the weather turns ugly then things will move nicely through the winter,” Liskowsky said.

“Once the outside is up, the inside goes a lot faster,” board member Sandy Donlan agreed.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.