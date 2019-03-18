ST. ALBANS BAY – Homer R. Paradis, age 93, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his daughter’s home in St. Albans Bay.

He was born on June 26, 1925 in Montreal, Que. to the late Ludger & Ida (Jeanson) Paradis.

Homer worked for the paper mill (now called West Rock) in Sheldon Springs for 30 years, he retired in 1997. Prior to the paper mill, he worked at the bag factory in Swanton and owned his own painting business. After retiring, Homer worked at his daughter’s store, Sandy’s Quick Stop, for several years. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, the Loyal Order of the Moose, the Franklin County Senior Center, and the Church of Nativity in Swanton.

He had a strong passion for music and dancing; in fact, that is how he met his wife, June. Homer and June danced and sang in sync with each other and were known to sing with many local country bands. They even appeared on television with the Lytle Family. Dancing was his most favorite thing to do, and he continued to enjoy dancing well into his 93rd year of life. He taught his three daughters how to dance, and Homer and his family were regulars at the Bayside Pavilion in the summer months, where he enjoyed the music of the Starline Rhythm Boys. Homer also enjoyed traveling in his motor home, bowling, playing pool, card parties and going to McDonald’s for breakfast. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, including his special friend and card partner, Pauline Sheets.

Homer leaves behind his children, Rita Langlais and her partner Raymond Lussier of Fairfax, Larry Paradis and his wife Marie of Georgia, Michael G. Paradis and his partner Jackie Jefferson of Fort Myers, Fla, Deborah Begnoche and her husband Steve “Leo” of St. Albans Bay, and Glenn Paradis and his wife Laurie of St. Albans; a son-in-law, Lester Aylward of Fairfield; grandchildren, Lorne Langlais, Randall Langlais, Russell Paradis, Jessica Paradis Trevino, Stacy Aylward Remillard, Tiffany Aylward Hughes, Adam Aylward, Kristy Paradis, Greg Paradis, Lynde Yandow Dion, Ashley Yandow, Allison Yandow, and Heidi Paradis Belisle; step-grandchildren, Jamie Bushey, Clifford Heath, and Chad Heath; many great grandchildren & step-great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren & step-great great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, Homer was predeceased by his wife, June (Dew) Paradis; their daughter, Sandra Aylward; and his siblings, Rita Paradis, and Roger Paradis.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. – noon at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 11 Church St., St. Albans. Inurnment will take place at the family’s convenience in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.

For those who wish, contributions in Homer’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.