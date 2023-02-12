15 North Shore Road, St. Albans

This four bedroom, two bathroom home in St. Albans Town has a first floor bedroom with access to a full bathroom that is ideal for aging in place. The house has also been newly renovated and freshly painted for move in.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 three-quarter)
 
Price: $459,000
 
Square Feet: 1,468

HIGHLIGHTS: First floor bedroom, natural light from porch, one car garage

Listed by Amy Gerrity-Parent of Amy Gerrity-Parent Realty

