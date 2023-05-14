This house in Richford includes a covered deck with a stone fire pit and a pool! The spacious kitchen is inviting and has space for a table and chairs. The living room is also cozy, cute and ready for a new family.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 full
Price: $195,000
Square Feet: 1,808
HIGHLIGHTS: spacious kitchen, patio, pool
Listed by Breanna Dupuis of CENTURY 21 MRC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.