18 Golf Course Road, Richford

This house in Richford includes a covered deck with a stone fire pit and a pool!  The spacious kitchen is inviting and has space for a table and chairs. The living room is also cozy, cute and ready for a new family.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full 
 
Price: $195,000
 
Square Feet: 1,808

HIGHLIGHTS: spacious kitchen, patio, pool

Listed by Breanna Dupuis of CENTURY 21 MRC

18 Golf Course Road, Richford

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation