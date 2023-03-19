This house in Fairfax has a dazzling owners suite with a walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. The home also has a two car garage and almost 2000 square feet of living space.
Bedrooms: 3
HIGHLIGHTS: modern kitchen, jacuzzi tub, first floor bedroom
Listed by Philip Gerbode of Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.