ST. ALBANS CITY — More than 650 people gathered on Kingman Street on Thursday evening for the Eighth Annual Running of the Bells.

The festive, one-mile run/walk through downtown St. Albans raises money for Operation Happiness.

See below for photos from the event which featured some of the most inventive and sophisticated costumes yet seen at Running of the Bells. Photos were taken by Emerson Lynn unless otherwise noted.

Running of the Bells is organized and presented by the St. Albans Messenger.

Camille and Lance Freeman won the award for best couple.

This escapee from the Island of Misfit Toys won the best individual male costume award.

This Who won the award for best individual female costume.

These toys from the Island of Misfit Toys won the award for best group costume.

The Polar Express, with members of three families as part of the team, won the award for best family costume.

Ben Chiappinelli of the Champlain Valley News Group took this photo of the team from Superior Technical Ceramics.

Julie Anne Gagne shared this photo of Sven, the winner of the dog costume contest, with his award.

 

Photo by Ben Chiappinelli, Champlain Valley News Group.

The Messenger wishes to thank the sponsors of Running of the Bells:

Peoples Trust Company

Peerless Clothing International, Vermont Gas, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Northwestern Medical Center, Green Mountain Power, Maplefields, Teknor Apex, New England Federal Credit Union, St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, Cross Consulting, Hannaford, Aubuchon Hardware, Mill River Brewing