ST. ALBANS — Area residents will have a chance to combine fun and charitable giving over the next two weeks as local events raise funds for Operation Happiness and food programs.

Sponsored by the Messenger and People’s Trust Company, Running of the Bells will be on Thursday, Nov. 29. The one-mile run and walk will raise funds for Operation Happiness, which will be used to purchase meat vouchers for local families in need.

Register for the run, which includes a costume contest, at runningofthebells.com.

This year the Festival of the Trees, a weeklong series of events in downtown St. Albans starting on Nov. 24, will raise money for NorthWest Family Foods (NFF), a food shelf serving Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and Martha’s Kitchen, the region’s only soup kitchen.

For more than 25 years, Operation Happiness has been providing families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties with food for the holidays, toys and books for children and warm winter clothing.

More than 1,000 families are served by the program, which has distribution points throughout the two counties.

Recipients receive a box of food filled with a mix of staple foods and side dishes for holiday meals, explained longtime volunteer Marilyn Billings. Operation Happiness purchases those items. Included in that box is a voucher to be used to purchase meat from a local grocery store. “We want to have a basket of food that’s going to last a while,” said Billings, pointing to items such as peanut butter and pasta on the staple list.

Goods donated to Operation Happiness food drives are used to supplement boxes, adjusted for family size. “A family of eight is going to receive a different box than a family of two,” said Billings.

Because families register in advance for Operation Happiness, volunteers have an idea of how large each family is and how many are in need of toys and books for their children, as well as the ages of the kids.

New toys may be donated at any of the red barrels around the area. Toys donated in Franklin County will remain here, said Billings. In addition, the St. Albans Free Library will have listings of the ages and interests of some of the children hanging on cards taped to the library’s fireplace for those who would like some guidance about what to buy. Toys and books may be brought to the library for donation to Operation Happiness.

The suggested purchase is $15-$20 per toy, said Billings.

Parents will be given the chance to select a toy and book for each of their children from among the donations.

Operation Happiness also hands out new gloves, mittens and hats. “If a business wanted to do a hat and mitten drive, that would be wonderful,” said Billings, adding that a toy drive would also be appreciated.

Read more about Operation Happiness and how you can help in this weekend’s Messenger or subscribe to our online edition.