Caroline Kittell as Flora Cook, a Franklin woman who used to shuttle mail between East Highgate and Franklin on horseback.

Darkness already fell over Franklin by the time the lights dimmed at the town hall, where amid a full house, a lone switchboard operator summoned the “spirits of Franklin” to the stage in what would be an inaugural celebration for the town.

Dubbed “The Spirits of Franklin,” the Saturday night event was the first for the town’s historical society, where members of the society took the stage in costume, dressed as historical characters from the town’s past, and gave an oral history of their town’s heroes.

“These spirits aren’t frightening ghosts, but friends, perhaps, from the past,” said the historical society’s Nancy Magnant. “They lived here, worked here, walked down Main Street, ran the post office and stores.”

They came at the call of Ruth Toof, a longtime telephone operator portrayed by Kim Gates Maynard. Maynard, as Toof, flipped switches and rerouted telephone lines on a telephone switchboard situated stage left. With each switch, a light flicked on in front of a gravestone and a “spirit” was called.

Toof herself was one of those spirits. Her switchboard that night stood directly in front of a headstone with her name on it, dated 1894 to 1980. The historical society billed the switchboard operator as a “town fixture” who operated Franklin’s telephone lines for more than half a century.

With a stuffed cat in her lap, Toof signaled the first guest that night: Flora Cook, a mail carrier portrayed by Caroline Kittell who reportedly left volumes of letters behind. Kittell, as Cook, read from those letters before strutting off the stage with a wide-brimmed hat and horse’s reins over her shoulder.

She was followed by Frank Hopkins, owner of a local general store who had a legacy of giving store credit to those who couldn’t pay before conveniently losing track of those accounts, letting less fortunate customers off free. He also opened a lending library.

Hopkins was portrayed by Vawn Edele.

The historical society cycled through several other town heroes.

Governor Charles Gates, flanked by two headstones bearing his family name, stood front and center as the first half’s headliner. Gates, played by Franklin Historical Society president Bryant J. Reynolds, spoke from behind a politician’s podium, begging the crowd to remember “service to one’s neighbor is the highest calling.”

Gates, an entrepreneur and educator known for bringing telephone lines to Franklin, was Vermont’s governor between 1915 and 1917.

More than one person in the audience introduced themselves to the Messenger as one of Gates’s grandchildren. Reynolds’s portrayal of the governor won some warm laughs from those family members.

The second half of the night was opened by selectperson Dave Bennion’s take on Raymond “Bubby” Hefflon, a mason and actor who painted the town hall’s curtain, and former highway commissioner Paul Gates, played by his grandson Paul Gates.

The arguable star of the night also displayed some of those same strong familial ties, with Matthew Rainville taking the stage in the covered overalls of another Rainville: former selectperson and community leader Wilfred Rainville.

There were a few laughs at the selectperson’s expense – apparently Wilfred Rainville had a habit of driving slowly down the center line of Franklin’s streets – but Matthew Rainville’s portrayal was spiked with respect for the late selectperson.

