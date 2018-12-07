Water from Highgate Center flows down a gulley near Mill Hill Road and enters the Missisquoi River near the falls shown here, bringing sediment and pollution with it.

HIGHGATE — During their regular meeting Thursday night, the Highgate selectboard opted to table a capital improvement plan until after it has held regular budget discussions and to write a letter of general support for a grant to address runoff in the Mill Hill area.

Kent Henderson of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC) attended Thursday night’s meeting. First he requested that the board consider adding an allocation to FNLC to its budget, citing the work FNLC has done on farms and with the town to address runoff into Highgate’s rivers and Lake Champlain.

Six years ago FNLC worked with Stone Environmental to draft a stormwater plan for the town. Several of the smaller projects on that list have been taken care of, according to Henderson, but one of the biggest, Mill Hill, is still outstanding.

FNLC recently met with Highgate town administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta, members of Highgate’s road crew, a representative from the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, a Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) staffperson and the tactical basin planner from the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) about the Mill Hill problem.

Stormwater from 33 acres is draining down a gully and into the nearby Missisquoi River, Henderson explained.

All of that water has caused land slides along the side of the road.

