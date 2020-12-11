Vermont Gov. Phil Scott during a press conference on Friday encouraged residents to register for Vermont Alert (VT-ALERT), the state’s emergency notification system.
“As COVID-19 continues to be prevalent in the state, Vermonters need convenient access to the information that will help keep themselves and their neighbors safe, and VT-ALERT is a great way to use existing infrastructure to get it out there,” Scott said.
VT-ALERT has been around since 2012 and has warned Vermonters of potential and imminent hazards.
Vermonters can now use the system to receive COVID-related updates. The state said VT-ALERT will not replace healthvermont.gov or accd.vermont.gov.
Vermonters can register for VT-ALERT by visiting www.vtalert.gov and selecting the alerts they would like to receive (COVID information is listed under “Health Alerts”).
Current subscribers may update their notifications by visiting www.vtalert.gov. Notifications are available via email, text, phone and the Everbridge mobile app. Users may specify geographic areas for which they want to receive alerts (i.e. the town or county where they live or work).
