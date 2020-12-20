ST. ALBANS — Jeremy Murray curated what he says is the area’s best holiday lights tour for less than an hour of driving. The tour, he said on social media last week, covers well-lit streets and features “individual show-stopper homes.” Murray created a complete driving tour and shared the route for all to enjoy. So, “Enjoy!”
Let us know if you take the tour, and share a snap from along the way. Email your pictures to news@samessenger.com.
Start: St. Albans Bay Park
- Lake St.
- Right onto Russel St.
- Left onto Lower Weldon St.
- Left onto Edward St.
- Right onto Lake St.
- Right onto S. Elm St.
- Left onto Lower Weldon
- Right onto Rt 7/Main St.
- Left onto Prospect Hill Rd.
- Left onto Bayview Dr.
- Right onto Laurie Ave.
- Right onto Prospect Hill Rd.
- Right onto Rt 7/Main St.
- Right onto Harbor View Dr.
- U0turn at end and return to Main St.
- Right onto Rt 7/Main St.
Right onto Upper Gillman St.
- Left onto Lincoln Ave.
- Right onto Diamond St.
- Left onto Brunell Terrace
- Right onto Upper Weldon St.
- U-turn at top of Upper Weldon in church
- Right onto Lincoln Ave.
- Left onto Fairfield St./36
- Right onto Rt 7/Main St.
- Right onto Congress St.
- Left onto Messenger St.
- Right onto Lake View Terrace
- Right onto High Street
- End of Route at Congress St.
