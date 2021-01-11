MONTPELIER – As legislators prepare for another strange session defined by an ongoing pandemic, here are where your Franklin County representatives will help leave their mark.
This session will see only a few newcomers representing Franklin County in Vermont’s legislature, as Franklin’s Paul Martin and Sheldon’s Robert Norris join the legislature’s lower chamber.
Residents in Montgomery and Richford will also see a new senator representing them in Vermont’s upper chamber in the form of Sen. Russ Ingalls, a Northeast Kingdom Republican whose district includes Franklin County’s two easternmost towns.
Here’s where Franklin County’s senators and representatives will be working these next two years.
Vermont Senate: Sen. Randy Brock, Franklin County and Alburgh
Swanton’s Randy Brock, now also serving as the Senate’s Minority Leader, will be serving on the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs and the influential Senate Finance Committee, as well as the Senate Rules Committee.
Sen. Corey Parent, Franklin County and Alburgh
Corey Parent, a Republican from St. Albans Town, will be serving on the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Senate Committee on Institutions, as well as the legislature’s Joint Energy Committee.
Sen. Robert “Bobby” Starr, Essex-Orleans District incl. Montgomery and Richford
Democrat Robert “Bobby” Starr will be returning to chair the Senate Committee on Agriculture and will continue serving on the Senate Committee on Appropriations.
Sen. Russ Ingalls, Essex-Orleans District incl. Montgomery and Richford
Newcomer Russ Ingalls, a Republican from Newport, will serving on the Senate Committee on Institutions and the Senate Committee on Transportation.
Vermont House of Representatives:
Rep. Carl Rosenquist, Franklin 1 – Georgia
Republican Carl Rosenquist of Georgia will be returning to the House of Representatives’ Committee on Human Services, where he’s served since the legislature’s 2017-2018 session.
Rep. Barbara Murphy, Franklin 2 – Fairfax
Fairfax’s Barbara Murphy, an independent, will be serving as a ranking member of the House of Representatives’ Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs after having spent several sessions on the House’s Committee on Transportation.
Murphy will also be serving as a representative from the House in the legislature’s Legislative Council Committee.
Rep. Mike McCarthy, Franklin 3-1 – St. Albans City, St. Albans Town
St. Albans City’s Mike McCarthy, the county’s only Democrat in the House of Representatives, will be taking a spot on the House Committee on Government Operations after having previously served in the House’s transportation committee.
McCarthy will also be returning to the legislature’s Joint Carbon Emissions Reduction Committee as a representative from the House.
Rep. Casey Toof, Franklin 3-1 – St. Albans City, St. Albans Town
Republican Casey Toof of St. Albans Town will be returning to the House Committee on Education, where he served in the previous legislative session.
Rep. Eileen Dickinson, Franklin 3-2 – St. Albans Town
Republican Eileen Dickinson of St. Albans Town will be returning to the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, where she served in the previous 2019-2020 legislative session.
Rep. Robert Norris, Franklin 4 – Sheldon, Swanton
Newcomer Robert Norris, the former Franklin County Sheriff and Republican representative for the towns of Sheldon and Swanton, will be taking a seat on the House Committee on Judiciary.
Rep. Brian Savage, Franklin 4 – Sheldon, Swanton
Swanton Republican Brian Savage will be returning to the House Committee on Transportation this year, where he’s served since the legislature’s 2017-2018 session.
Rep. Lisa Hango, Franklin 5 – Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford
Berkshire Republican Lisa Hango will be returning to the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs, where she’s served since her appointment to the legislature in 2019.
Rep. Paul Martin, Franklin 5 – Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate and Richford
Paul Martin, a Franklin Republican and newcomer to the legislature, will be serving on the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development.
Rep. James Gregoire, Franklin 6 – Bakersfield, Fairfield and Fletcher
Fairfield Republican James Gregoire will be returning to the House Committee on Human Services, where he’s served since joining the legislature in the 2019-2020 session.
Rep. Felisha Leffler, Franklin 7 – Enosburgh, Montgomery
Enosburgh Republican Felisha Leffler will be serving on the House Committee on Judiciary after having previously served on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions.
Leffler will also be returning as one of the House’s representatives on the Legislative Information Technology Committee.
