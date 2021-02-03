Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:
St. Albans
• 9 Brainerd St
0.21 | $379,900
Michael and Shelly Walsh to Dean French and Jennifer Morgan
• 111 South Main St
0.3 | $248,800
Priscilla Connolly to Adam and Laura Lippa
• 1730 Brigham Rd
1.67 | $310,000
Cora Robtoy to Blake and Melissa Talcott
• 4 Ridgeview Ave
0.47 | $360,000
Lindsey and Robert Turck to William Ringwig
Bakersfield
• 453 Fairfield Rd
1.03 | $265,000
John Snarski to Zachary Bates and Meghan Wood
Fairfax
• 65 Bushey Rd
0.85 | $370,000
Terrence Patterson and Anne Peterson to Amanda Devos and Huy Nguyen
Franklin
• 160 Mountain View Rd
2.32 | $305,000
Keane Yandow to Michael and Tina Rivers
• 218 Patton Shore Rd
0.49 | $228,500
Dale and Louise Elwood to Brian Bouchard and McKenna Conley
Swanton
• 38 Wheeler Round
0.87 | $256,000
Eric and Jean Vanslette to Jessica Humphrey
Key
Address
Acreage | Price
Seller to Buyer
