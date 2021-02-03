Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County: 

St. Albans

• 9 Brainerd St

0.21 | $379,900

Michael and Shelly Walsh to Dean French and Jennifer Morgan

• 111 South Main St

0.3 | $248,800

Priscilla Connolly to Adam and Laura Lippa

• 1730 Brigham Rd

1.67 | $310,000

Cora Robtoy to Blake and Melissa Talcott

• 4 Ridgeview Ave

0.47 | $360,000

Lindsey and Robert Turck to William Ringwig

Bakersfield

• 453 Fairfield Rd

1.03 | $265,000

John Snarski to Zachary Bates and Meghan Wood

Fairfax

• 65 Bushey Rd

0.85 | $370,000

Terrence Patterson and Anne Peterson to Amanda Devos and Huy Nguyen

Franklin

• 160 Mountain View Rd

2.32 | $305,000

Keane Yandow to Michael and Tina Rivers

• 218 Patton Shore Rd

0.49 | $228,500

Dale and Louise Elwood to Brian Bouchard and McKenna Conley

Swanton

• 38 Wheeler Round

0.87 | $256,000

Eric and Jean Vanslette to Jessica Humphrey

Key

Address

Acreage | Price

Seller to Buyer

