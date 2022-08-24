Baby’s Name: Atlas Jewel Switser
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/15/22
Mother’s Name: Amy Verchereau
Father’s Name: Erich Switser
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Eleanor Sue Dufresne
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/17/22
Mother’s Name: Amy Kane Dufresne
Father’s Name: Jordan Dufresne
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Hudson Peter Tuck
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/19/22
Mother’s Name: Calsie Chamberlain
Father’s Name: Jacob Tuck
Town: St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.