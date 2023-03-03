reading book stock

Mail and Letter Storytime

When: 10 a.m. Friday, March 3

Where: Georgia Public Library

Details: Read books about the journeys of packages make with the postal services, sing songs about mail and create something special to send in the mail in this storytime.

Plant Sale

When: 9 a.m. Friday, March 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Park Side Grill, 264 Main Street, Enosburg

Details: Bring some spring into your life with a sale featuring plants, indoor wind chimes, jewelry and hot coffee and tea. The space will be transformed into a warm tropical retreat. Hosted by Barn Owl and The Plant Attic.

Homeschool First Friday

When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 3

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Gather with homeschooling families in Franklin county to socialize and be creative. No sign up is necessary this month.

Winter Flea Market/Craft Sale 

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: Holy Angels Parish Hall, 248 Lake Street, St. Albans.

Details: Hosted by Ladies of St. Annes, this flea market and craft sale will feature lunch, baked good for sale and a 50/50 raffle.

Looking Ahead:

Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Lights, Camera and Action! 

When: 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library

Home Town Follies

When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18

Where: Richford Town Hall

Bake and Book Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18

Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road

 

