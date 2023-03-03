Mail and Letter Storytime
When: 10 a.m. Friday, March 3
Where: Georgia Public Library
Details: Read books about the journeys of packages make with the postal services, sing songs about mail and create something special to send in the mail in this storytime.
Plant Sale
When: 9 a.m. Friday, March 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Park Side Grill, 264 Main Street, Enosburg
Details: Bring some spring into your life with a sale featuring plants, indoor wind chimes, jewelry and hot coffee and tea. The space will be transformed into a warm tropical retreat. Hosted by Barn Owl and The Plant Attic.
Homeschool First Friday
When: 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 3
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Gather with homeschooling families in Franklin county to socialize and be creative. No sign up is necessary this month.
Winter Flea Market/Craft Sale
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4
Where: Holy Angels Parish Hall, 248 Lake Street, St. Albans.
Details: Hosted by Ladies of St. Annes, this flea market and craft sale will feature lunch, baked good for sale and a 50/50 raffle.
Looking Ahead:
Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Lights, Camera and Action!
When: 3:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library
Home Town Follies
When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18
Where: Richford Town Hall
Bake and Book Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday March 18
Where: United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Road
