Maple City Blonde Release Party
When: 4-6 p.m Tuesday, April 4
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company
Details: Join the team from 14th Star and Mill River at 14th Star Brewery to celebrate the release of their latest collaboration.
Maple City Blonde Release Party
When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5
Where: Mill River Brewing & Smokehouse
Details: Join the team from Mill River and 14th Star at Mill River Brewery to celebrate the release of their latest collaboration.
Reggie and Alastair
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5
Where: The Opera House, Enosburg
Details: This is a free concert/presentation that will delve into issues of race and intersectionality using the power of music. A free community dinner will be hosted at 6 p.m. while the concert/presentation will being at 7 p.m.
Bird Storytime
When: 10 a.m. Friday, April 7
Where: Georgia Public Library
Details: A bird-themed storytime, featuring a story about an owl, with songs and a craft at the end.
Looking Ahead:
Spring Flea Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Where: Enosburg Opera House
Adult Papermaking Workshop
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 8
Where: Town of Georgia Public Library
Home Buying Seminar
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13
Where: Twiggs - An American Gastropub, St. Albans
11 Bravo Release Party
When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans
