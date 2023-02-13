Destigmatizing Dementia in Franklin County
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Learn the ten warning signs of dementia and take part in a group conversation. The event is free for the public with no registration required. Refreshments will be provided. For more information call 802-827-3945.
Valentine’s Day Luncheon
When: noon, Tuesday, Feb. 14
Where: Fairfield Community Center, East Fairfield
Details: Age Well is catering a luncheon available to individuals 60+ years of age. Entertainment by Ron Gagnon. $5 suggested donation, and advanced tickets are required by Feb. 7. Tickets are available at Age Well's St. Albans office at 228 N. Main Street, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
February Mixer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16
Where: Hideaway Restaurant, Northwest Technical Center, St. Albans
Details: Learn about new programming and initiatives and hear what students are doing right in the community. There will also be award-winning fare crafted by Chef Adam Monette and his culinary team. Admission is $5 for Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce members and $8 for non-chamber members. Registration is required and can be done at the chamber website.
Common Legal Issues for Small Businesses
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16
Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Details: If you own a business or are thinking of starting one, getting your business on the best legal footing is key. Join business attorney Jesse Bugbee from Kissane Associates to discuss some of the potential pitfalls you should avoid. Register at: events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg
15th St. Albans Winter Carnival
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17- 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Details: Winter Carnival kicks off Friday night with an evening of ski and snowboard races, snowshoe trek, horse drawn sleigh rides and music. Saturday is a full day of outdoor games, contests, races and all kinds of outdoor adventure for the whole family including the duct tape derby, live music by The Barn Rats and a display of winter fireworks to cap off the event.
Looking Ahead:
4th Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby
When: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: 624 Shipyard Road, Highgate Springs
Legislative Breakfast
When: 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Georgia Fire and Rescue
Sled Dogs at the Library
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax
Pebble Art Workshop
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Fairfax Community Center, Fairfax
Adult Comedy Night with Bucky Lewis
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Abbey Restauraunt and Showroom, Enosburg
Franklin County Photogs
When: 6:30-8:30 Tuesday, Feb. 21
Where: Zoom, Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Family Snowshoe Walk
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday, February, 27
Where: Highgate Arena parking lot
Fun & Games Tuesday: Music Bingo
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.