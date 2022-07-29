Swanton car show draws crowd (copy)

The 9th Annual Swanton Car Show included the original owners of this beautiful 1955 Ford Sunliner; Stanley & Judy Contois, were married with this car in 1959. In 1975 Stanley sold it to a good friend under the stipulation that if he ever sold it Stanley would have 1st dibs to buy it. Stanley’s friend passed on in 2014 and unknown to the couple their son Dave Contois purchased the car as a birthday gift for his Dad’s 80th birthday and at a family gathering gave them the keys to their old car. The emotion from that day is in the hearts of all that were there.

Swanton Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Car Show

When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30 

Where: Swanton Village Green

Details: See the “Favorite 50” show with plaques awarded to the favorite 50 cars judged. Also enjoy a bake sale and book sale by the Swanton Public Library

Lovin’ Lattes Pop-Up

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 30 

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Details: Pop in for an iced latte, hot latte, matcha, cocoa or baked goodies from Lovin’ Lattes during the Swanton Car Show.

30th Annual Jig in the Valley

When: noon-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31

Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield

Details: Enjoy eight hours of music, food, pie, kids activities and wood-fired pizza. Enter a big and get door prizes. Music will include Dale and Darcy, The Joe Moore Band, The Missisquoi River Band, Nobby Reed, Carol Ann Jones, SHAKE and numerous configurations of musician friends from near and far.  Admission is $10 per person or $25 per family. All proceeds benefit the Fairfield Community Center. 

Highgate Summer Sounds Concert

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 

Where: Highgate Arena

Details: The Summer Sounds tradition continues at the Highgate Arena. This Sunday features music from Troy Millette and the Fire Below as well as food, bouncy castles and drinks from 14th Star Brewing.

Looking Ahead:

Swanton Arts Council Meeting

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1

Where: Swanton Public Library 

National Night Out

When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

 

Bicycle Maintenance Workshop

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2

Where: Bootlegger Bikes, 82 N. Main St., St. Albans

 

St. Albans Summer Concert Series

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

 

The show schedule:

July 27: Mad Mojo

Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band

Aug. 10: Sister Speak

Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Cozy

Aug. 31: Mal Maiz

Franklin County Field Days

When: Aug. 4-7

Where: Highgate Fairgrounds

 

