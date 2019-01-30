FAIRFAX – On Jan. 28, 2019, Henry Andrew Raymond of Fairfax passed away surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Maryann (Hoben), father of Lynn Raymond-Empey (Michael) of Bellows Falls, Vt.; Sharon Raymond of Hampton, N.H.; Mary Kay Raymond of Fairfax, Vt.; and Cory Bolio (Sylvia) of Wade, N.C. Grandfather of Henry Empey (Abby Wesikopf) of Fayetteville, N.C.; and Samuel Empey of Somerville, Mass. Brother of Theresa Raymond St Albans, Vt., nephew of Florence Blair of Alburgh, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Henry was predeceased by his parents Edos J. and Mary A. (Bedard) Raymond of Fairfield Vt., and his sister Agnes (Raymond).

Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday Feb. 1 at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Luke’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 2. Please visit www.awrfh.com to see Henry’s full notice and share your memories.