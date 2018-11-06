Kathy Lavoie of the Workforce Investment Board speaks at a leadership roundtable on the formidable four.

SWANTON — Kathy Lavoie of the Workforce Investment Board (WID) wants the county to work together to address what she calls the “formidable four”, the biggest impediments to successful workforce participation in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.

They are: housing, transportation, child care, and substance abuse.

To that end, Lavoie, together with Swanton, the United Way of Northwestern Vermont and the Vermont Futures Project hosted a leadership roundtable last month as the first meeting in a series focused on addressing each of the formidable four.

“What is the most critical impact for economic development? The workforce. So I pulled the town of Swanton in,” Lavoie said. It wasn’t long after that the other partners followed suit.

“The next conversation was my dream of holding a summit on every single one of those issues in the region,” Lavoie told the roundtable audience.

In the summits, Lavoie wants to discuss what the resources exist, what money is coming from the state and how the county can bring that home. She also wants to better coordinate the regional resources, both human and financial. Finally, she hopes the summits will help identify the holes in services, so those holes can be filled.

“That’s what this meeting today is about. It’s about setting the stage for the four summits that we hope to hold with the support of the United Way, so that we regionally can understand what we have, what we don’t have, and how we can fill the gaps,” Lavoie said.

Development Partner Lori Smith of the Vermont Future’s Project presented data from the Department of Labor’s 2017 CTE Region Jobs Distribution and Concentration Report. According to the report, health and social services, and manufacturing jobs make up the majority of the region’s employment.

Jen Stewart of Franklin Grand Isle Community Action spoke to the issue of affordable housing. According to the 2018 Out of Reach Report, Stewart said, a minimum wage earner at $10.50 an hour would have to work 85 hours a week in order to afford a two bedroom market rate unit, and have that considered affordable in Franklin county.

Chris Lawyer of Green Mountain Transit spoke of how, even though Vermont spends more money per capita than any other state on public transit, there are still many needs that can’t be met under its current system.

Michelle Trayah of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services spoke of the demand for childcare, and how filling this need is a necessity to support businesses.

“It lowers employee turnover, reduces tardiness and absences, supports employee morale, lowers training and recruitment costs and increases employee productivity and performance,” Trayah said. “Childcare is a needed investment for a state’s workforce and a company’s future workforce.”

