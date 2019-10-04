1929 – 2019

ST. ALBANS – Helen Marie Maynard of South Burlington, Vermont passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. She was born in St. Albans, Vermont on March 31, 1929, to Forrest and Dorothy Laughlin. The family, her brothers Lyle, Walter, Dale, Robert, and Tom, along with her sister Joyce (Kubas) then moved to a farm in Milton. Somehow, in spite of the home chores and walks to and from school, Helen managed to take part in plays and varsity basketball. She later attended Burlington Business College and held positions at Prudential and General Electric.

Helen married Lee Maynard in 1956 and supported his efforts to build Maynard Auto Supply. They were quite a pair on the dance floor. They later divorced and he preceded her in death on June 2, 2008.

She is survived by her children, Jim and Jill Maynard; Susan and Craig Iverson; Mary and Don Russell; Nancy Sophia and Scott Harrington, and Kate and Chris Sweeney along with 12 grandchildren (Marc, Travis, Bryan, and Evan Russell, Jaime Lanoue and Joslyn DiPilato, Megan Gras and Sara Chasse, Jillian and Charlie Sweeney, Shawnia and Sage Maynard) and seven great-grandchildren Blair, Eliza, Mackenzie and Cole Russell, Max and Oscar DiPilato and Jacob Lanoue.

She was generous with her time, volunteering with Zonta, Klifa Club, and the UVM Medical Center. She was also a Deacon at the College Street Congregational Church.

Helen enjoyed playing tennis and was a lifetime member of The Burlington Country Club. She was passionate about travel enjoying many adventures with family, friends, and her church group. She was a proud member of her bowling team, the Maynard Spark Plugs and appreciated a good bridge game. She always had a book on her nightstand and in her years at Shelburne Bay she was considered the puzzle queen.

Her most special joy in the world was spending time with her family. Helen’s energy was truly admirable. You could never slow her down. She would be picking up one grand child at school, off to a hockey game, then back to her condo to make her signature shepards pie or banana bread. Always willing to learn something new, Helen led by example taking up skiing at the age of 60 so she could hit the slopes in her fashionable ski suit with her grandkids!

Helen was always putting others first. Her legacy of love continues on through wonderful memories and funny stories of the time we shared. Her strength, determination, and unconditional love are an inspiration.

A special thank you to the staff at The Residence at Quarry Hill, The Residence at Shelburne Bay, Dr. John Fitzgerald, and Peggy Perrigo for their care and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Shelburne United Methodist Church on Church St. in Shelburne, with a reception following. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery on North Ave. in Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.

For those who wish, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.