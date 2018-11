From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

If you’re an active person looking for a dog who will join you climbing mountains, running trails, and even swimming in the lake, Hazel might just be the girl for you! She’s a fun-loving pup who enjoys all that life has to offer, and will keep you entertained with her silly personality. Come meet Hazel and see if she’s the one!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Hazel. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com