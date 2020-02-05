SWANTON, VT./PEMBROKE, N.C. — Sarah Harvey, Softball Gatorade Player of the Year for Vermont for 2019 and a 2019 graduate of MVU, got the first start of her collegiate career on Saturday, February 1st, against West Virginia State.
This fall, Harvey joined the Golden Bears at Kutztown University, a DII college in Pennsylvania, after being recruited by the softball program.
Harvey got her first opportunity to pitch in a college game coming into Friday’s game against UNC Pembroke. She threw six full innings for the Golden Bears, who lost the game 7-4.
“I was warming up, and suddenly three people were knocking on the fence telling me I needed to go in,” said Harvey. “My coach was like, ‘Harvey, get out here.’ I was so nervous!
“The bases were loaded, and we had two outs. I knew this could determine if I’d pitch the rest of the season; I needed to focus and get this going.”
After the game, Harvey phoned home.
“I called my mom and told her I’d never been that nervous before. I’m sure my knees were knocking.”
On Saturday, Harvey took the mound for her first college start, throwing all seven innings and leading her team to a 9-5 win over West Virginia.
“The second game, my confidence went up, and I did a lot better,” said Harvey. “When I got the last out, I was so relieved, and I was pretty happy.
“It’s a huge change playing at the college level--you have to learn how to adapt quickly, or you get left behind.
“So far, it’s been a really good experience, and I’m thankful I can play in college,” said Harvey.
Harvey pitches for the Golden Bears, but she also hits for them.
Amid all the adjustments and challenges, the words of Jim Neidlinger, Harvey’s coach at Bases Loaded in Vermont, have come back to help her.
“Coach Neidlinger always told me to stay tight to the ball, and I’ve been working on that,” said Harvey. “I went from a .700 average in high school to .300 average so far in college.
“Our conference is super hard. Other than the Sunshine Conference, we’re one of the top conferences in the country.”
On the day of this interview, Harvey had another flashback to her high school days.
“In his first lesson with me, Jim Neidlinger asked me if I knew how to dance. He was trying to help me have a rhythmic swing, so I didn’t look so stiff.
“Today, my coach asked me if I knew how to dance while we were fielding. It brought me right back.”