ST. ALBANS – Harold G. Lemnah, a well-known resident of the community passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 30, 1941 to Clarence and Etta Erwin Lemnah. He worked for New England Telephone in his earlier years along with his business, Cobra Electronics, along with continuing with AT&T/Lucent until his retirement at age 49. He then opened/owned Vermont Computer Support for 25 years.

On Sept. 1, 1961 he married Lucille Beaulieu, who predeceased him. On Jan. 7, 1989 he married Reba Driver Beaulieu who survives him.

He will be dearly missed by his family, especially by his wife Reba, his children and spouses, Sheri Lemnah Boylan (Steven), Karen Lemnah Bourdeau (Marc), Scott Beaulieu (Lisa), Kathy Beaulieu Luman, Amanda Beaulieu Higdon (Jerry). His grandchildren who knew him fondly as “PaPa”, Ashley and Brennden Boylan, Josh, Jenna and Jordan Bourdeau, Jacob and Jessica Beaulieu, Michael, Aaron, Tim and Eric Luman, Kayla Ashton and 12 great-grandchildren.

His brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald Lemnah (Fairfax, Va.), Robert and Sandra Lemnah (Burl. Vt.), Marlys Lemnah and Anne Baxter (John), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many great friends who he thought of as family.

Harold was predeceased by his wife of 24 years, Lucille (1986); son, Marc (1967), son Christopher (2005), brother, MSGT Richard Lemnah, Beirut Bombing (1983), brother Fay Lemnah (2018), son-in-law, Michael Luman (2013), grandsons Ian Boylan (1989) and Emmett Boylan (1992) and his parents Clarence (1987) and Etta (2004).

He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends for Sunday breakfast and his daily breakfast meetings with friends at GM Café.

There will be visiting hours on Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street.

A celebration of his life will be at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. with burial following in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Camp Ta Kum Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, Vermont 05486 or Joslin Diabetes Camp, 150 Richardson Corner Road, Charlton, Massachusetts 01507 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

