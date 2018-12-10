ST. ALBANS- Mr. Harold E. (Jake) Jacobs, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at the Franklin County Rehab Center. He was born in Burlington, Dec. 1, 1929, son of the late Harold E. and Ethal (Morgan) Jacobs. He went to the Burlington and Colchester High Schools, and worked in farming right after graduating. He was in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 4 years and then served two years in active duty during the Korean War. After the Navy, Jake got into carpentry, mechanics and truck driving. He married Ruth Wilkins Dec. 4, 1954. They purchased his family farm and that’s where they lived for 61 years. During their retirement years, Ruth and Jake enjoyed going to Wells Beach, Maine twice a year. Mrs. Jacobs predeceased him Dec. 21, 2016.

Jake was a proud member of the Ethan Allen Lodge #72 of the Free and Accepted Masons, in Williston for several years.

Jake is survived by his daughter Betsy Dittman and her husband Francais of Waterville, Maine, and his sister Charlene Morgan of Ferrisburgh, Vt., and several cousins.

A big thank you to the nurses who took care of Jake from Franklin County Home Health, to include Kathy, Billie and Lesleigh, who called themselves: “Team Jake”. During his short visit at Franklin County Rehab, the nurses made him feel pretty special also. Thank you to the residences of Brookside Apartments who helped look after Jake, and took the time to visit with him and bring him treats. You helped to make his place there feel like home.

The Turner and Bedard family will miss him greatly.

Per Jake’s request, there will be a private memorial service held in the spring at his favorite place in Wells, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.