From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Harley is a 12-year-old female cat. She is shy but very friendly. She wants to be loved but the shelter environment scares her. She loves a good scratch behind her ears but do NOT pet her below her shoulders. She needs to be the only pet in her new home.

Harley is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.