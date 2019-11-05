Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program crossed a major milestone last month when it surpassed $1 million in total donations.
Customers may recognize the familiar Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger and Hannaford Helps Community reusable shopping bags, which for several years have been sold in Hannaford supermarkets for $2.50. From each sale, $1 is donated to either hunger relief agencies or community organizations chosen by store employees, including school PTAs, local Little Leagues, and area libraries. For hunger relief programs, each $1 donation is equal to 10 meals.
The first-of-its-kind initiative was created in partnership with PS It Matters, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based organization that helps administer the program. Since its inception in 2014, nearly 1.7 million bags benefiting over 4,500 non-profits have been sold at Hannaford Supermarkets. The stores have found that customers are willing to pay more to support their communities, while at the same time making an environmentally conscious shopping choice — the reusable shopping bags have saved the equivalent of 13.5 million paper/plastic bags.
During this time, $79,502 in donations from reusable bag sales has been donated to community organizations in Vermont.
“We are very proud of the partnership between our customers and Hannaford, which helps make a difference in our community. There have been many customers that have thanked us in person for Hannaford’s donation and what it has meant to their organization” said Hannaford Supermarkets Rutland Store Manager Jason Buxton. “It’s the little things in life that make such a big impact. Hannaford is more than just groceries and really does care about its customers and associates.”