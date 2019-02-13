BERKSHIRE — Lisa Hango, of Berkshire, will be the new representative for Franklin-5, which includes Berkshire, Highgate, Franklin and Richford.

Governor Phil Scott announced Hango’s appointment on Tuesday. She will be sworn in on Thursday.

Hango will take the seat of Josh Aldrich, who was elected in November but stepped down without ever being sworn in, citing medical issues within his family.

“Lisa has dedicated a great deal of time to supporting her Franklin County community, serving on numerous boards, including the Berkshire school board and now serving as the vice chair of the Northern Mountain Valley Union District,” Scott said in a written statement. “She will be a great addition to the legislature and represent the people of Franklin-5 well.”

“I’m humbled and honored to serve the people of Highgate, Franklin, Berkshire and Richford,” said Hango. “I look forward to working with my peers in the legislature to make impactful changes to better the lives of all Vermonters.”

Franklin-5, a two-seat district, is also represented by Charen Fegard, a Berkshire Democrat.

Hango, like Aldrich, is a Republican.

She was one of three candidates whose candidacies were submitted to Scott by the Franklin County Republican Party.