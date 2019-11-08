Being able to water the School and Community Gardens during the drier months of summer has been a challenge at St. Albans City School for years. There is no good frost-free underground pipeline to the gardens’ location. A temporary solution to the need for water has been a lineup of repurposed food-grade plastic tanks filled up several times throughout the growing months. This process requires vigilance with knowing how much water will be needed in connection with the weather.
To establish a more permanent solution to the problem we sought community assistance and received grant funds from RiseVT to install a shallow gravity-fed well system next to the garden. Farm to School Coordinator and members of the facilities staff observed the garden area of the property is a low spot and tends to retain water, especially in the spring. Consequently, they suspected that 3-7 feet below the surface a plentiful supply of year-round ground-water would be available. Heather proposed that we purchase a 500-gallon water tank placed below ground with a hand-powered pump for gardeners to use. Attached to this tank would be special water collection tile lines that could drain into the tank providing a continuous supply of water in the dry months.
Wednesday, October 30th heavy equipment arrived at the garden to install the tank. A large hole was dug seven feet down on the east side of the garden. The 500-gallon tank was lowered into the hole and filled with water to avoid it being crushed when the soil was backfilled around the tank. Then a pair of trenches going north and south of the tank were dug for the two perforated water-collection pipes. The pipes are covered with a special kind of fabric sock preventing soil from blocking seepage holes into the pipes. Stone and dirt were then used to cover the pipes and fill the trenches. A careful job was done to cover all the well equipment and reseeding of the grass will soon follow.
With the availability of the new water source, there will be lots of happy school and community gardeners. Managing a regular water supply will no longer be a task required of the garden coordinator and the worry of running out of water remedied.
RiseVT supported this project because growing and cooking experiences associated with our gardens teach children about healthy local food. The new well will make growing food on-site next year easier. We anticipate kids will have a great time taking turns pumping a plentiful supply of water by hand.