SHELDON – Gyneth M. Fortin, age 79, passed away Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She was born July 5, 1939 in Fairfax to the late Howard and Agnes (Cotnoir) Garrett. She was the youngest of nine children. Gyneth quit school and started working at an early age to help support her widowed mother.

She married Roy Fortin in April of 1960. They made their home in Sheldon Springs with their two sons, Russell and Douglas. After raising her children, Gyneth went back to school and earned her GED. She worked in the hot lunch program for Sheldon Elementary School for eighteen years before retiring.

Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed family dinners, holidays, camping at Fairfield Pond, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson, Everette. Gyneth also enjoyed playing card games, quilting, ceramics, making chocolates, decorating for Christmas, and a dirty joke or two. Gynie had many friends, one dearest to her was Aggie Churchill, they spent many times together, laughing and enjoying each other, Gynie’s and Aggie’s families became family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roy Fortin of Sheldon Springs; their children, Russell Fortin and his wife Ann Marie of Swanton, and Douglas Fortin and his wife Laurie of Sheldon; grandchildren, Alanah Peters and her husband David of Richford, Harliss Fortin and his wife Jackie of Fairfield, and Jessie Fortin and his companion Ashley Feely of Sheldon Springs; great grandsons, Everette Roy Fortin, Brett and Weston Peters; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gyneth was predeceased by her brothers, Harold Garette, Johnny Garette Sr., Norman Garrette and his twin; and sisters, Blanche Sweetser, Hilda Snide, Freda Tatro, and Leona Rushford.

Gyneth’s family would like to thank the staff at the Northwestern Medical Center and Franklin County Rehab for the care she received.

A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Sheldon Village Cemetery, Sheldon Woods Road, Sheldon, Vt.

For those who wish, contributions in Gyneth’s memory may be made to UVM Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4 Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405 or the American Heart Association, 110 Main Street Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401.

