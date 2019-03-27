Ethan Gratton's defense attorney, Kelly Green, shows the jury photographs of Georgia Mountain Road, near the Gratton home. (Pool photo courtesy of Gregory Lamoureux/County Courier)

ST. ALBANS — Ethan Gratton took the stand Tuesday afternoon, publicly telling his account of the Jan. 2, 2017 shooting on Georgia Mountain Road for the first time.

Gratton spoke softly, so softly his defense attorney, Kelly Green, almost constantly reminded him to keep his voice up.

His voice rose only when he described the events leading up to the shooting, specifically David Hill saying, “You scratched my [expletive] truck,” which Gratton recreated in a jolting cry.

Gratton told the jury he was, “on a good day,” five foot seven, and 205 lbs. at the time of the shooting. Hill was six feet tall and 303 lbs., according to medical testimony.

Gratton said Hill’s anger frightened him. He testified he ran past Hill, back to his driveway, that Hill punched him, and he blacked out.

He said he didn’t remember drawing his gun or firing it.

“All’s I remember is hearing the bam bam bam of the gun,” Gratton said.

He testified he came to after Hill’s second punch, but said his vision was blurry — “pixelated.”

He said he saw Brito “charge” toward him and fired.

Gratton estimated the whole incident transpired in 30 seconds or less.

Green showed the jury crime scene photographs showing dirt wiped from the side of Hill’s truck, near a company logo. Gratton testified he was trying to read the company’s contact information to report Hill’s conduct.

According to Gratton, he approached Hill, who’d parked his tractor trailer unit near the foot of the Gratton family driveway on Georgia Mountain Road, to tell him there was a safer parking spot at the foot of the road, its only flat portion.

“I just wanted to let them know it wasn’t a safe place to be parking,” Gratton said.

He testified he’d become “a lot more safety-conscious” after a car accident on Dec. 6, 2003, when a teen driver with her learners permit careened around an icy corner and collided with the Gratton family’s vehicle. The driver and her mother died before the Grattons’ eyes.

Gratton’s voice broke in court yesterday as he described the collision.

“It was devastating,” he said.

Gratton testified that when he approached Hill about the safety of his parking spot, Hill cut him off mid-sentence.

“I’ll park wherever the [expletive] I want,” Hill said, according to Gratton.

Gratton said he went back to his house. Then he saw the skidder, “this big metal monstrosity kind of thing,” piloted by Mark Brito, back into his family’s driveway.

Gratton testified his parents were visiting his grandfather. He said he was afraid they’d be unable to get into their driveway when they returned.

So Gratton returned to the foot of the driveway. As crime scene photos showed, he was wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Green asked him why he was wearing the shorts in January. Gratton said he was a “Vermont boy.”

He had the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield in his hoodie. Gratton testified he’d bought the pistol for work. He was first to the Cupboard Deli in Jeffersonville each shift. He arrived at 2 a.m.

He testified that his boss’s husband had the same pistol, that she told him one morning she felt safer when her husband was there because he carried that pistol. So Gratton got one of his own.

When he hunted, it was on his hip, he said. When he wasn’t hunting, it was inside his waistband.

Gratton had brought the pistol to work that morning, keeping it in his hoodie, and hadn’t put in his bedroom, as he usually did upon arriving home, he said, because he ran into his parents in the kitchen, preparing to visit his grandfather. They caught up while Gratton had lunch. He testified he never made it to his room to remove the gun.

Gratton testified that Hill had the same response when Gratton approached him and told him they couldn’t turn the skidsteer around there, “I’ll do whatever the [expletive] I want.”

Gratton said Brito “smirked” when Gratton asked him his name, and said only that he didn’t work for Hill. That’s when Gratton went to the truck door to see its contact information. He testified he planned to call the company about its employees’ “domineering behavior.”

Then came the shooting.

Gratton testified he thought he’d killed both Hill and Brito. In fact, he’d killed Hill. Brito has sat at the front of the audience, with family, each day of the trial, in constant view of the jury.

Police testified in this case that officers found a second pistol in Grattons’ parents’ vehicle, a .45-caliber Ruger with Gratton’s own blood on it. Yesterday, Gratton testified that he took the pistol from his truck, where he kept it, with the intent to kill himself after shooting Brito and Hill.

But his truck was locked. Gratton said he went into the house to get his truck keys and his phone.

He testified he tried moving Hill’s body, hoping to hide it from witnesses so he could buy time to call his parents before police arrived. But Hill, Gratton said, was too heavy.

Gratton said he later put the Ruger under the seat of his parents’ car when he sat in the backseat, where police found him immediately after the shooting. He said he couldn’t shoot himself in front of his mom, so he stuck the gun under the seat.

Gratton testified for close to two hours.

He described his time in a cell after the shooting. He said he had an extreme migraine, and intense pain every breath from an exposed nerve where his tooth broke from Hill’s punch. He said he vomited there around seven times.

Police brought him to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a concussion and a broken nose, he said.

He spent the next four months in jail, until Judge Greg Rainville, who is currently presiding over the trial, ordered him eligible for bail.

“Who released you?” Green asked.

“Judge Rainville,” Gratton said.

Rainville instructed the jury to disregard that testimony. He told jurors the criteria for bail eligibility is different than the criteria they will consider in this case, and that using his bail decision as a legal standard would result in a mistrial.

Gratton testified his dentist “of twenty years” fixed his teeth the day after his release on bail. He said he still suffered migraines every day for more than a year, that he saw a brain injury specialist and that the headaches have since dropped off. He said he needed surgery to repair his nose. He said 85 percent of its right side was blocked.

Green asked why he hasn’t skipped town to visit family and friends.

“I trust in the system,” Gratton said.

State’s Attorney Jim Hughes asked Gratton to acknowledge the day’s events could have been different if Gratton had just stayed inside after his first interaction with Hill.

“There’s a lot of outcomes to any day, sir,” Gratton replied.

Hughes said Gratton previously stated he had been “mouthing off” with Hill. Gratton said he was, that it was “back and forth.”

Hughes said Brito had said little more than “no” to Gratton when he shot him.

Gratton said, “Yep.”

Hughes said Gratton didn’t give Brito a chance to explain his intentions before shooting him.

Gratton began to say Brito didn’t come out with his hands up, either, at which point those seated behind Brito audibly scoffed. Rainville threatened to clear the court at any other outburst.

Gratton’s testimony directly contradicted that of Caleb McLane, one of several Georgia Mountain Road residents who happened across the scene. McLane testified he was standing with Gratton’s parents when Gratton explained what had happened, centrally that he had gone back inside to grab a gun after his confrontation with Hill.

“Are you saying that Caleb McLane is incorrect?” Hughes asked.

“That’s exactly what I’m saying,” Gratton said.

Hughes pointed out that Gratton would have had to run past Hill to get back to his driveway, where Hill, per Gratton’s account, then assaulted him.

Gratton said, “Roughly speaking, I guess, yeah.”

Gratton’s testimony took the entire afternoon. The morning consisted entirely of defense witnesses testifying as to Hill’s character when enraged.

Aaron Rivers, a St. Albans welder, was not happy to be there. Green asked if he’d been subpoenaed. He said he had.

He also said he knew Hill most of his life, that they were close friends. Rivers testified Hill was a pallbearer at Rivers’ father’s funeral, and that he himself was a pallbearer at Hill’s wife’s funeral.

He said he worked for Hill, as a logger, for about 6-8 months.

Rivers testified Hill had a motto: “[Expletive] them, we’re working.”

Rivers testified hill could be good or “horrible” to work with. That he could be “outspoken,” a bully “at times.” Rivers said he stopped Hill from violence “a handful of times.”

Rivers also said Hill was the first person who came to mind when he heard a logger had been shot in January 2017.

“Not everybody was surprised,” Rivers said.

Alan Simoneau, another local welder, testified he had known Hill since he was a kid. He said Hill logged his property one winter.

Simoneau said Hill paid him once, and that he believed Hill owed him more money for the logging. When Hill came to Simoneau’s garage with a piece of paper, Simoneau said, Simoneau jokingly asked if it was an invoice. Hill said it was. Simoneau said he wasn’t going to pay it.

He said Hill cinched his belt, put his chest out and started coming toward him, yelling. Simoneau said he grabbed a two-foot screwdriver to defend himself, seizing on Marine training in “weapons of opportunity.”

Simoneau said Hill got in his truck and drove off, tires squealing.

“Dave’s a bully,” Simoneau said.

“Hell, ain’t two people’s big as he was.”

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Bushey testified about a 2016 incident in which he was dispatched to Hill’s residence for a complaint about music volume. Bushey said the music was so loud the windows of Hill’s house were rattling.

Bushey said he found Hill shirtless drinking beer with a friend, that Hill had Bushey follow him to a commercial woodsplitter, which he then turned on, increasing the volume even more.

When Bushey asked him, again, to turn down the music, Hill put out his hands and said, per Bushey, “Take me to jail.”

Bushey said he handcuffed Hill’s hands in front of him on purpose. To do it behind his back, Bushey said, “A man of that size, I would have had to use two handcuffs.”

Bushey said Hill then told him, as Bushey put it, “Eff that. I’m not going anywheres.”

He said Hill became aggressive, swinging at him, that he pepper sprayed Hill in the face and pinned him to the ground, where Hill bit his arm and clawed at him.

Bushey testified that was his only contact with Hill.

Vinny Gaudette Sr. runs Georgia Auto Parts, which he said leaves him very familiar with the trucking community.

Gaudette said he knew Hill “fairly well.”

One day, while stocking his own maple syrup in the store, Gaudette said, Hill “charged right up at me. Violently angry.”

He said Hill threatened to “kick my mother[expletive] ass if I didn’t shut my mouth.” Gaudette said he didn’t know what Hill was talking about.

By Gaudette’s account, Hill repeated that multiple times, charging at him, threatening him, muttering between aisles in-between charges.

Gaudette said he fell off a barn 23 years ago, that he can’t run anymore. He said Hill was a “massive man,” and that he planned to use brake clean to put Hill down if he charged one more time.

“I always thought of David as a friend,” Gaudette said. “…What I was about to do to a friend is nothing someone can do.”

Gaudette’s voice broke as he testified that he spent the following days in fear that he’d run into Hill, that he couldn’t sleep.

He said he considered trying to reach his truck. He said he had a rifle in the back, because it was hunting season.

“If he had beat me up in the store… I would be the one here on trial,” Gaudette said.

