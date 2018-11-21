Ethan Gratton, 26, of Georgia appears in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, for his arraignment on second degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges. Photo by Greg Lamoureux, County Courier

ST. ALBANS — Prosecutors’ case against Ethan Gratton is moving swiftly toward a late March trial after a status conference here Tuesday afternoon.

When Judge Greg Rainville began presiding over Franklin County’s criminal court again in September, he told attorneys on both sides of the case he would push the case toward the soonest possible trial date. Despite the relatively recent appointment of Kelly Green as Gratton’s new defense attorney, Rainville seems to be accomplishing that goal.

Prosecutors have charged Gratton with second-degree and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on Georgia Mountain Road in January 2017. There seems significant evidence that Gratton shot local loggers David Hill and Mark Brito, killing Hill and leaving Brito with permanent impairments — specifically a recorded 911 call from Gratton’s mother, in which Gratton said he shot them.

It seems likely Green’s defense will depend on questioning what precipitated the shooting. Gratton sustained physical injuries prior to the shooting, like a tooth snapped clear back against the roof of his mouth, a black eye and a possible concussion.

Green replaced Steve Dunham and Rosie Chase, the local public defenders who had legally represented Gratton since his arrest. The court had scheduled Gratton for trial this past June, but Judge Martin Maley, who was presiding over the criminal court at the time, postponed the trial after receiving a last-minute letter from Gratton requesting new counsel. Gratton wrote he had doubts about Dunham’s representation.

Green has experience with serious felony cases. She represented Jody Herring, the woman convicted of slaying four in Barre, including a Vermont Dept. of Children and Families social worker. Green also represented Jack Sawyer, the Fair Haven high school student accused of planning a school shooting.

