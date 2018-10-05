Laura and Eric Sorkin of Runamok Maple pose in their recently purchased Fairfax location.

FAIRFAX – The Town of Fairfax received a second federal grant for the extension of water and sewage to the Runamok Maple factory on its southern edge of town, which the Fairfax selectboard formally accepted during its Sept. 24 meeting.

The board also formally adopted Fairfax’s town plan during their Sept. 24 meeting, concluding an 18-month process to draft the document expected to guide development in the town for the next several years.

During a prior meeting, town manager Brad Docheff announced that the town would receive a $463,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the single largest source of funding for what’s projected to be a $1 million project.

Another $263,000 was previously awarded to the water and sewer line extensions in the form of a federal Northern Border Regional Commission grant, and the town also collected $200,000 in the form of a private investor to fund the project.

“Once we do accept this award, the real work will start,” Docheff said, bringing the grant before the board. According to Docheff, with the acceptance of this award, the project should be mostly funded.

The extension of water and sewage is the town’s investment in a project that would convert an old Scrabble Tile factory on the edge of town to a new production facility for Runamok Maple, originally a Cambridge-based artisan syrup producer. The new facility is expected to bring 100 jobs to the Fairfax area.

“We’d be committing to doing a roughly $1 million project by accepting this award,” Docheff said. “We think it’s a fair estimate of what the cost will be, but as anyone that’s been in this game before knows, costs are what they are.”

The selectboard voted unanimously to accept the grant.

“This could be a big deal,” selectperson Duane Leach said upon voting.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.