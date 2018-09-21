ST. ALBANS CITY — Grant Butterfield has found a demand for high-end apartments in downtown St. Albans.

The developer, who works with Nedde Real Estate, is wrapping up construction of eight new apartments at 6-16 North Main Street. Five have already been rented, with rents ranging from $1,100 to $1,975 per month.

One bedroom with a den was the most popular option, Butterfield said, in alignment with a study of the Burlington real estate market. With a den, there was room for a guest to come stay, he noted.

The apartments with two bedrooms also have two baths, one of which is en suite. There are also walk-in closets, air conditioning, quartz countertops and views of Taylor Park. Indeed, the apartments are named Taylor Park Residences.

“Every one of the apartments are luxury,” said Butterfield. “People don’t want to rent the average apartment.’

City apartments in historic buildings are hard to find, he added. In some apartments and hallways, the original brickwork is visible.

All of the apartments are also on the third or fourth floor with the first and second floors intended for retail and office use. To prevent visitors to the businesses from accessing the upper floors a card is required to take the elevators to those floors. Each resident will have one and it will take them only to their floor, explained Butterfield.

Parking at the city’s garage, just 120 feet from the rear entrance to Taylor Park Residences, is included.

This isn’t Butterfield’s only project in the city. He is also a key player in the $20 million, three-building project on Maiden Lane, Congress and Main streets.

On Monday night he showed preliminary designs for the 25,000 square foot commercial building on Main Street to the Development Review Board (DRB). Butterfield wasn’t seeking design approval, just input so that he didn’t waste time creating a design the DRB couldn’t approve.

The feedback on the commercial building, which has an inset entrance in the center, with either side having different looks and materials, although the color scheme and feel of the two ends is similar.

“One of the things we tried to avoid was for it to look monolithic,” said Butterfield, but on the advice of the Design Advisory Board (DAB) the view from street level is similar along the length of the building.

A retail or restaurant space on the corner of Congress and Main has a slanted entrance with lots of glass. “It’s an important corner in town,” Butterfield told the DRB.

He also presented different options for windows. The designs shown to the DRB grew out of a previous conversation with the DAB.

Overall, the DRB was pleased with the design for the commercial building. “I think you’re on the right track,” said board member Denis LaPointe. He added that “history is a living thing” and developments are always bringing change to the city.

Included in the presentation to the DRB was a historic marker for the location where the only victim in the St. Albans Raid was killed.

The DRB was less enthusiastic about the plans for two attached buildings on Maiden Lane. So is Butterfield, who explained more time and attention have been given to the commercial building because it will be built first.

The new buildings will replace an existing affordable housing building which runs along the west side of Maiden Lane. There are 23 apartments in the current building. A new building to be owned and operated by the Champlain Housing Trust will have 30 affordable units.

A second building, to be owned by a group of investors put together by Butterfield, will contain 24 market rate apartments.

To read the full story pick up a copy of this weekend’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.