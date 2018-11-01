ST. ALBANS – Gordon Charles Osborne, 93, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2018, while holding his son’s hand.

He was born in Richford, Vt. to the late Hazel M Osborne. In 1949, he married Gladys Clack, his beloved wife for over 69 years.

He worked at the George Yett Bag Company for 47 years, retiring in 1993. During WWII, Gordon served in the US Army from 1943 to 1946. Gordon was a member of St. Albans Lodge 1090, L.O.O.M. and an active member of St Pauls’ United Methodist Church, as treasurer of both Benevolence and PHI ALPHA and famous for his annual turkey dinner ticket sales!

Gordon was a devoted member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion, where he was proud to serve as a member of the Veterans’ Funeral Honor Guard for 20+ years.

Surviving are his wife, Gladys; his children Susan and Richard Wheland, Gordie and Pamela Osborne; his grandchildren, Kyle Osborne and Amanda and Austin Whitaker; and his great grandchildren, Alexis and Alyza Whitaker.

The family will greet friends Wednesday Nov. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by The Celebration of Life at St Pauls’ UMC, 11 Church Street, St Albans. Military honors will be accorded the World War II veteran following the services at church. Private burial will take place at the St Albans Bay Cemetery.

The family is very grateful for the compassion, care, and respect given by all staff members at the Franklin County Rehab Center. We also wish to thank neighbors, friends, and relatives who have given support to Gladys and Gordon in recent years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Paul UMC, The Living Church Fund, 11 Church St, St Albans, VT 05478 or your favorite charity.

Assisting the Osborne family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.