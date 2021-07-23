Something crazy happened in the League this week, which isn’t unexpected. For the first time, three teams tied for first. Even more surprising is the fact that there weren’t any mistakes in the scoring. Shocker.
How to pick a winner. I called Lisa and suggested that I throw the three scorecards in the toilet and the last one to sink would be the winner. She thought it would take too long. We decided to pay everybody on the three teams. The teams that were +12 are in the winner’s circle, followed by two teams that were +11.
The first +12 team consisted of the Caforia boys, CJ and KC, Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette, and Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau. The second team had a couple of question marks in Bert “Eraser” Broe, Larry “The” Lyons, and Brent “Smiley” Lussier. The third winning team had a guy who the rest of the League is still scratching their heads on. Dan “The Fish” Poissant is in the winner's circle for the third consecutive week despite being the only guy on the team who didn’t make his points. The Fish must eat Lucky Charms at least twice a day. Larry “Team Leader” Cummings, “Check” Mark Garland, and a guy who hasn’t showed us much, “Scuba” Steve LeBlanc who was +7 completed this squad. KC was most over at +12, the same as the winning team score.
Dumpster Fire Award was no contest as Paul “Hack” Hatch took the bull by the horns and sank this team to the bottom by being -7.5. Hack, who did next to nothing last year, was on fire this year, winning several times and collecting many skins. Not today. Joining Hack was Bob “Shorty” Ruiter, Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates, And Bob “The Builder” Young. The Builder finishes either first or last in most weeks.
Crash and Burn trophy: While Hack looked good for the Crash and Burn trophy, Norm “Al” Delorme managed to have one of the more pitiful rounds posted this year. If nothing else, Al was consistent, scoring 6 points on the front and 5 on the back for a total of 11, which is 8 below his 19 required. Won’t have to make 19 next week Al.
Closest to pin: Andy “The Bus” Jette was asked to bring the closest to pin marker out to #15. The Bus had a shot that was 3’ 1” away, and his group was the first to play the hole. The Bus checked regularly to see if his close shot held up, even asking Winston, who was in the last group to play the hole if he was still closest.
Winston replied, “I haven’t even shot at it yet, but I’ll be a half-inch closer than you.” Since Winston missed the green by 40 yards, The Bus collected the money for being closest to pin.
Mike “Soupie” Supernault was asked by Smiley Lussier if he wanted to split the winnings of the 50-50 if they pooled their tickets. Soup said OK, and then Soup’s ticket was pulled, so he had to split with Smiley.
A situation in the Thursday Night League bears repeating. Winston, Check Mark, Kenny “The Super” Kane, and Todd “The Mess” Messier started on #3. All four guys hit into the woods. This was followed by Check Mark going in twice on #4, all four guys again on #5, The Mess and Check Mark on #6, The Super twice and Check Mark on #7, and The Super on #8. When this team reached #9, Winston foolishly said, “Well boys, there’s no woods here. Should be good.” Then The Mess hit one into the pond. The Super lost six balls, followed by Check Mark with four goners. Ironically, The Super made his points with three birdies, one bogey, and two double bogeys.
Bone is taking the week off to celebrate his round of 72 on Monday, followed by his round of 90 today when it counted. He’ll be back next week with his insight into tough situations.
Stewey made an appearance today and was giving Eraser advice. Eraser was on one of the winning teams, but I see no connection. Get those wrists healed Stewey.
