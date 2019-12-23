I have been enjoying some of the holiday post cards collected by various members of my family for years. Many of them were sent or given to my grandmother and her sister and their cousins in the very early years of the 20th century. Probably Uncle Mike got them, too, but being a guy kid apparently wasn't as inclined to save them into the then-popular postcard albums. The albums were a delight, and one of the fist things I ever remember doing was sitting in a high chair and turning the pages of Gram's over carefully to see all the fanciful pictures and the glowing colors. Gram told me one that color was so lacking in their everyday lives that these cards were such a treat to the eyes. She said it would be hard to imagine how much a colored postcard in her Christmas stocking or a printed advertising card given out at the fair was treasured. She saved a good many and when I was older sometimes went through the album with me. She often slid a few out to read the messages, and told me about the neighbors who might had sent them, stories I have long forgotten.
Dad has amassed quite a collection himself, from sales, flea markets, and the like. The people addressed have no family connection, at least to us, but they have bits of the past connected anyway. I love them and their imagery and history. I suppose they are “quaint” in that impersonal cute way, but I can't help getting pulled in by them, making or remembering stories as I go. The art-work is intriguing, and as now, there a variations on a theme Santas abound, snowy scenes of home and church are featured, children cavort with the toys of the day. Some of them are startling – grumpy Santas, for instance, or children in long white nightgowns straying way too close to open fires. New Year cards feature clocks and calendars – one of my favorites was sent to Aunt Katie and has two wizened elves or gnomes changing a clock to midnight and blowing a bugle with zest. That should awaken almost any one to his or her entrance into 1910.
Santa is on the job, always. The early ones are afoot, carrying trees and dressed in long fur robes. Here is one in a pink coat. There is no postmark, so I don't have any idea when he ran around in pink –by now he is so identified with red it's hard believe it wasn't always the image. “Dressed all in fut from his head to his foot” suggests maybe brown, but now he wears red. He also updates his method of travel from time to time. A card from 1908 shows him in an automobile, somehow puttering through unplowed snow. 1911 shows him with a three-wheeled cycle of some sort. You may remember that in the 1960s he was often seen with rocket transport.
Many of the old cards say “Xmas” instead of “Christmas/” The thought was, I've heard, that a cross (the X) would remind folks of the true meaning of Christmas, but mainly it has served as a point to remark on how young people are disrespectful and the like. They were obviously disrespectful before WWI as well, although when I look at these little pieces of good cheer I think a lot of it had to do with a short word giving more space for holly, children, jolly old elves, thatched cottages and so on. One generation always thinks the next one is in trouble or the last one is out of touch. Nothing new there.
And nothing new about Happy New year, either, but I hope you have one!