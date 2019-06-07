Jennifer Bonneville is recognized for performing beyond the expectations of her position. (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains)

GEORGIA – Jennifer Bonneville of Georgia was recognized for her service to Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains recently.

Bonneville was presented with the Appreciation Pin, which recognizes adults who have performed beyond the expectations of their position and have supported the council’s goals in one or more of the council’s geographic areas. Appreciation Pin nominations are approved by the Adult Recognitions Task Group and the council’s Board of Directors.

Bonneville serves the council, which oversees Girl Scouts in New Hampshire and Vermont, reuniting a part of the council that was in danger of falling apart. For a long period of time, the Franklin County area of Vermont had dedicated volunteers who were going to be leaving their positions. Bonneville, even though relatively new at the time, stepped into the volunteer support coordinator role and never missed a beat.

Jennifer Bonneville. (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Green and White Mountains)

Her positive attitude, her willingness to try new things, and her continued goals of making her area a success have brought resurgence to the area. She’s hosted adult recognition events and local community events, and supported leaders through regular leaders’ meetings. Her volunteers speak highly of her all the time. As a former camp director, she also brings her love of the outdoors to our leaders and is helping to build skills for a service unit camporee. Bonneville was also named the Volunteer of the Month by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for the month of May.

“I cannot thank you enough for everything you do and everything you have given in service to our girls,” said Patricia K. Mellor, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains. “Being a volunteer means giving one’s time, effort, and heart. Whether it’s through leading a troop, training to take girls outdoors, providing a ride, chaperoning a trip, helping to get cookies where they need to go, serving on our Board of Directors, or any of the myriad duties a volunteer takes on, [Jennifer provides] outstanding service and support to our council and our Girl Scouts.”

