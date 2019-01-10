Riders board the St. Albans downtown shuttle Wednesday afternoon at the Highgate Commons/Hannaford stop.

ST. ALBANS – Green Mountain Transit (GMT) is considering expanding its Saturday downtown shuttle services as early as this June.

The proposal is the product of an 18-month reassessment of GMT service titled the Next Gen Transit Plan, in which the agency is working to redraft its transportation systems across the state.

Following recommendations by a hired third party independent consultant, GMT has taken a second look at how they are servicing certain areas around the state, and how simple tweaks or adjustments to routes could make better use of funding.

The biggest proposal of the plan would add an additional three hours of service on Saturdays in St. Albans. The current downtown shuttle runs from 9:45 a.m. – 3:24 p.m. GMT is proposing shifting that to 8:45 a.m. – 5:24 p.m.

In order to make this possible, the organization would have to reallocate funds, and make changes to other service routes. After studying ridership numbers on certain services, GMT is proposing eliminated its weekday 6 p.m. route in downtown St. Albans.

According to research, GMT says that trip averages one person per day.

