SWANTON – Gloria T. Giroux, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House, Colchester.

She was born on August 20, 1932 to the late Philip and Rose Lapan.

Gloria worked for many years at the Carbon, Thermal Wire, Softlite, Kidder Furniture and Kidder Newhouse.

She enjoyed fishing and baking and was known for her delicious peanut butter fudge. Above all, Gloria enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard “Sonny” R. Giroux; two sons, Warren W. Giroux and his wife, Sandy of Swanton and Michael B. Giroux and his wife, Cathy of Swanton; grandchildren, Angela Lasnier and her husband, Jamie of St. Albans, Jonathan Giroux and his wife, Amanda of St. Albans, Brittany Gonzales and her husband, Richard of Utah; great grandchildren, Kira and Dylon Lasnier, and Roman Giroux; and sister-in-law, Mona Giroux. Gloria was predeceased by her parents and her brother-in-law, Richard Giroux.

In keeping with Gloria’s wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, 120 1st St, Swanton, VT 05488.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.