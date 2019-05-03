SOUTH BURLINGTON – Gloria Carol (Ryan) Mansfield, 63, of South Burlington, Vermont, entered “Paradise” on April 27, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her beloved husband and children.

Gloria was born on February 27, 1956, the fifth of nine children to Gloria (Beaudoin) Ryan in Burlington.

She graduated from Burlington High School in 1974 and worked in many positions at TJ Press, WT Grant, Chittenden Bank, Howard Bank, BankNorth, and Timberlane Dental Group.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Howard C. Mansfield of South Burlington; her children, Howard C. Mansfield and wife Teresa of Liverpool, N.Y.; Melissa M. (Mansfield) Zadrosny and husband Eric of Colchester; Corey M. Mansfield and wife Stephanie of Halfmoon, NY; and Laura A. Mansfield of Charleston, S.C.

Gloria is also survived by her six grandchildren Becca Mansfield of Liverpool, N.Y.; Emma and Jacob Mansfield of Halfmoon, N.Y.; and Ethan, Matthew and Ryan Zadrosny of Colchester; brother David Ryan of Missouri; sister Kathleen (Ryan) Warner and husband Walter of Florida; brother Dennis Ryan and wife Cai of Arizona; sister Rebecca Ryan of Vermont; brother James L. Ryan and wife Cat of Texas; sister-in-law Marie Terry and husband George of New York; and sister-in-law Hope Mansfield of New York; along with aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and cherished loved ones.

She was predeceased by her mother, Gloria Ryan; brother Michael L. Ryan of Vermont; sister Eileen (Ryan) Krause of Missouri and sister Patricia (Ryan) Hamilton of Florida.

Gloria will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and selflessness to others. She will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and all who loved and knew her.

Her family would like to thank everyone for all the wonderful gifts, flowers, phone calls, cards, letters and support Gloria received during her illness. They helped Gloria with her cancer battle and comforted her family.

Gloria’s family would also like to thank the health care professionals at the UVM Medical Center and Dana Farber Institute in Boston for their compassion and caring in the oncology units; especially the nurses at UVM Medical Center, where they cared for Gloria’s needs during her journey. They will always be remembered and appreciated as a group of angels on earth.

Calling hours for Gloria will be held in the sanctuary of St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A celebration of Gloria’s life and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495, and The Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region, New York, 433 State Street 4th Floor, Schenectady, NY 12305. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.