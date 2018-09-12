WEBSTER, Fla. – Glenna M. Bressette, 91, Webster, Fla., formerly Georgia, Vt., died Sept. 8, 2018, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Monticello, Fla. She was born on Sept. 7, 1927, the daughter of Roy and Hildred (Leach) Hickok of Georgia, Vt. She graduated from BFA St. Albans, Class of 1944. She married Roland Bressette on Jan. 4, 1947 in St. Albans, Vt, and celebrated 66 years of marriage. Together, they operated Bressette’s, Inc. Roland predeceased her on March 24, 2013.

Glenna is survived by her children Cindy (Phil) Ploof of Wimauma, Fla., Orland (Anne) Bressette of Monticello, Fla., and Randy (Holly) Bressette of Georgia, Vt.; grandchildren Marie (Joe) Mastro, Jeff Ploof, Michael (Marsha) Bressette, Kyle (Jaclyn) Bressette, Andrew (Amy) Bressette, Nathan (Robin) Bressette; and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Johnathan, Knox, Amelie, Derrick.

She attended Webster UMC. She loved to host family and friend celebrations. She loved her family pets, birds and butterflies, and enjoyed baking, crafts, gardening, playing cards, and puzzles.

Honoring Glenna’s wishes, there will be no public services. Interment will be with her husband Roland at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. The family would like to thank Pat Carter, caregiver, Big Bend Hospice, Inc., and church family and friends for their care and comfort.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Big Bend Hospice, Inc., 205 N. Mulberry St., Monticello, FL 32344.