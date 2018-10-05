From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

Sweet, gentle, and loving are the words most often directed at Glenda. She’s an incredibly gentle soul with a lot of love to give. She can be a little shy at first, but once she’s comfortable, she loves to snuggle. She loves quiet walks, ear scratches, and couch-potato time. She is about four-years-old and arrived to Vermont in July of this year – she’s long overdue to find her forever family and she’s more than deserving of one!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Glenda. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com